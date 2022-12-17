Santa Comes to the Perryville Battlefield

On December 17, at 2 pm, Santa Claus will visit the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site. Bring your children to listen to Santa Claus as he reads the original 1862 version of A Visit From St. Nicholas, which today we know as "Twas the Night Before Christmas." After the reading, children will have hot cocoa and cookies and children will make and take home a ornament. Space is limited to 30 children. Call ahead for reservations at 859-332-8631, The event requires one non perishable canned good which will be donated to the local food bank.

---

The Battle of Perryville was the largest Civil War battle in Kentucky. More than 7,600 soldiers were killed, wounded or missing. Each year, Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site commemorates the battle with re-enactments, living history programs, battlefield tours, authors and book signings, period entertainment, and vendors.

For more information call (859) 332-8631 or visit parks.ky.gov