Santa Safari at Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Santa is making a special stop at the Louisville Zoo and he’s bringing some of his North Pole friends along too. Enjoy a visit and photo with Santa plus meet Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman. Includes yummy refreshments, a fun holiday craft, special animal encounter stations, festive sing-alongs and more.

For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.

Info

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502-459-2181
