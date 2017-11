Santa Visit and Gift Shop Open House

When Santa visits Pennyrile Forest he spreads holiday cheer everywhere! Come enjoy the festivities. Free pictures with Santa in the lodge lobby! Items in our park gift shop will be discounted all day long for the Gift Shop Open House. Santa visit is 5-7 p.m. The park’s golf shop is also having a special holiday sale Dec. 13-24.

For more information call 270-797-3421 or visit parks.ky.gov