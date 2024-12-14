Santa Visits the Park at Pennyrile Forest State Park
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Santa Visits the Park at Pennyrile Forest State Park
When Santa visits our park he spreads holiday cheer everywhere. Come enjoy the festivities. $5 Take & Make Ornaments. $5 pictures with Santa in the lodge lobby from 5-7 PM! Photos are size 4x6 and instantly printed on a Canon wifi photo printer for you to take home with you. Items in our park gift shop will be discounted 25% all day long for the Gift Shop Open House. Kid friendly buffet will be served in the dining room.
For more information call 2707973421 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/pennyrile-forest