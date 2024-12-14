× Expand Pennyrile Christmas Tree

Santa Visits the Park at Pennyrile Forest State Park

When Santa visits our park he spreads holiday cheer everywhere. Come enjoy the festivities. $5 Take & Make Ornaments. $5 pictures with Santa in the lodge lobby from 5-7 PM! Photos are size 4x6 and instantly printed on a Canon wifi photo printer for you to take home with you. Items in our park gift shop will be discounted 25% all day long for the Gift Shop Open House. Kid friendly buffet will be served in the dining room.

For more information call 2707973421 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/pennyrile-forest