Santa Visits the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Santa Visits the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

When Santa visits our park he spreads holiday cheer everywhere. Come enjoy the festivities. $2 pictures with Santa in the lodge lobby! Items in our park gift shop will be discounted all day long for the Gift Shop Open House. Join in the fun of making Christmas ornaments at 3:30 for a charge of $5.00!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

270-797-3421
270-797-3421
