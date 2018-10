Santa in Winter Wonderland Barn at Waveland

December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16. 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

This is a very busy time of the year for Santa, but he has set aside time to visit with good little boys and girls at Waveland. Santa will be ready to listen to holiday re-quest and even have a special surprise for our little guests. Bring your camera for this special photo opportunity with Santa in the Winter Wonderland Barn!

For more information call (859) 272-3611or visit parks.ky.gov