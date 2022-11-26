Santa's Art Shop at Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville

× Expand Art Center of the Bluegrass Santa's Art Shop - 1 Santa's Art Shop at the Art Center of the Bluegrass

During the holidays, the Art Center's Upstairs Gallery will be transformed into Santa’s Art Shop! There you will find crafts, decorations, and all kinds of holiday magic! Create a toy for Santa's toy shelf, design your own ornament, or write a letter to Santa himself!

Tickets are $5 per visitor and can be purchased same-day. Parents do not need to purchase entry for themselves, but they must stay within the Art Center the entire time their child is in Santa’s Art Shop.

From November 26 - December 22 - Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays only.

Thursdays: 11am – 5pm

Fridays: 11am – 5pm

Saturdays: Times vary due to special guests, see website for details

Visitors to Santa’s Art Shop will be allowed inside in groups on the hour. While waiting, feel free to shop in the Holiday Market, get creative in Lisi’s Lab, or explore around the Art Center.

Saturdays during Holiday Market will include special guests in Santa’s Art Shop! Pre-registration is required for special guest events. During these events, general admission will be unavailable.

Thank you to our sponsor for Santa’s Art Shop: Danville-Boyle County Parks and Recreation!

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org/santas-art-shop/