Santa's Wonderland at Cabela's

Santa’s Wonderland is the ultimate free family Christmas event returning to Cabela’s this holiday season. Louisville families are invited to enjoy this enchanting Christmas village offering FREE 4x6 studio-quality photos with Santa and free family holiday activities including fun crafts and games.

Features include rustic Christmas cabins, holiday characters and live elves set amongst a dazzling backdrop of snow-covered hills and illuminated Christmas trees. Kids can enjoy free crafts, coloring stations and write a letter to Santa.

Guests can reserve their free visit and photo with Santa using the free Bass Pass system. Visit the Bass Pass Ticket Depot located at the entrance of Santa’s Wonderland to pick up a time-stamped pass.

In addition, Cabela’s stores are designated toy drop-off stations for Toys for Tots. Families that bring a new toy to donate Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, will receive a FREE premium photo package valued at $20.

WHERE: Cabela’s 5100 Norton Healthcare Blvd Louisville, KY 40241

WHEN: Beginning Saturday, November 16, 2019 and continuing through Tuesday, December 24, 2019

COST: FREE

For more information visit Cabelas.com/Santa