Santa’s Wonderland In-person at Cabela’s featuring FREE photos with Santa

Santa will be cruising into Louisville this Saturday, November 6 to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland, the ultimate free family Christmas event, at Cabela’s. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s plans to deliver free photos with Santa to more than two million kids and families this holiday season with a “Contactless Claus” experience. Photos with Santa will start on November 7 with FREE advance reservations, which can be made beginning November 1.

To learn more and make a reservation, visit cabelas.com/santa.