Sara Bradley, Ouita Michel Headline EmpowerHER

Bravo’s “Top Chef” season 16 runner-up and freight house chef and owner, Sara Bradley is teaming up with award-winning chef, restaurateur, and “Top Chef” celebrity judge, Ouita Michel for the inaugural EmpowerHER conference on Friday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted by the Paducah Chamber of Commerce at the Julian Carroll Convention Center, the afternoon assembly will celebrate female entrepreneurship, empowerment and delicious food, with a multi-course ticketed dinner at freight house following the ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

As the keynote speaker for the event, Michel will discuss the many aspects of entrepreneurial mentorship, including building strong female relationships and how success can be developed with the support and cooperative collaboration of friends and associates.

Bradley will also take part in a variety of discussions, including the importance of supporting female entrepreneurs. Her restaurant, freight house, will offer a private multi-course meal featuring creations from both Bradley and Michel following the conference at 6:30 p.m.

For more information visit paducahchamber.org