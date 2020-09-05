Saturday of the Month Hiking Series at Pennyrile Forest

The park naturalist will plan a unique hike to fit the season on a Saturday of each month in 2020.

Participants can plan to join us for all the hikes or come to just one. In the winter the group will see rock formations with ice, sunsets, and

enjoy insect-free hiking. In the spring beautiful wildflowers will be blooming for hikers to see. Summer hikes will be in the evening to avoid the heat of the day. Fall hikers will enjoy seeing beautiful fall color.

Cost: FREE

Bring: Water and dress for the weather. Hiking stick recommended.

Length: Varies, 0.5 to 3 miles, easy to moderate terrain

Ages: 5 and up

Pets: Pet owners may bring well socialized dogs on a leash.

Meet: Lodge Lobby

Dates and Times:

3/7/2020 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

4/4/2020 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

5/2/2020 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

6/13/2020 7:45 PM to 9:00 PM

7/11/2020 7:45 PM to 9:00 PM

8/8/2020 7:45 PM to 9:00 PM

9/5/2020 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

10/3/2020 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

11/7/2020 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

12/5/2020 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

For more information call (270) 797-3421 or visit parks.ky.gov