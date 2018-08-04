Saturdays on the Square in Greenville

On August, 4th, the 2018 “Saturdays on the Square” grand finale will feature country music icon, Lee Greenwood! Mr. Greenwood has more than 30 albums to his credit in his 30+ years in the country music industry. With 7 number one songs & 25 charted singles, his hits include: “It Turns Me Inside Out”, “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands”, ”She’s Lyin”, “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose”, “Dixie Road”, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”, “Going, Going, Gone”, “You Got A Good Love Comin”, “Fools Gold”, and “Mornin Ride”. Several cross-over hits include, “Touch & Go Crazy”, “IOU” and the duet with Barbara Mandrell, “To Me”. An additional duet with Suzie Boggus, “Hopelessly Yours”, was nominated for a Grammy. The CD “American Patriot”, recorded & released in 1992, went Platinum in 3 months.

For the 2018 season all concerts will take place on a stage setup on Veterans Plaza adjacent to Main Street each week. Each concert will begin at 8:00 pm and the street will close at 5:00 pm

For more information, visit tourgreenville.com or call 270-338-1895.