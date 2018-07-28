Saturdays on the Square in Greenville

On July 28th, look forward to experiencing the “Louisville Crashers” at “Saturdays on the Square”! This Kentucky-based group will deliver their inaugural “Saturdays on the Square” performance this season and is predicted to be an encore request for years to come. The crowd-pleasing performances of the “Louisville Crashers” have earned them notoriety as one of the nation’s best party bands with unparalleled energy, musicianship, and professionalism. Compromised of six multi-talented members, these musicians have been certified as gold and platinum selling artists by the Recording Industry Association of America and the Canadian Recording Industry Association. They’ve also made appearances on the Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Grand Ole Opry, MTV, and many others. Clear fun is in the forecast for July 28th as the “Louisville Crashers” will entertain, excite and bring an incredible night of talent to the Square.

In addition to an amazing night of free live music, July 28th will be the second concert event in the 2018 series for FIVE lucky attendees to win $500 each in the “Saturdays on the Square” 10-year anniversary cash giveaways.

For the 2018 season all concerts will take place on a stage setup on Veterans Plaza adjacent to Main Street each week. Each concert will begin at 8:00 pm and the street will close at 5:00 pm

For more information, visit tourgreenville.com or call 270-338-1895.