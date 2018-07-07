Saturdays on the Square in Greenville

The summer concert season begins July 7th with nationally known, 2018 Grammy winning contemporary Christian artist “Zach Williams”! Earlier this year this artist received his first-ever Grammy for “Best Contemporary Christian Album,” an incredible feat for his debut album, “Chain Breaker.” Zach is a husband, father, singer, songwriter, worship leader, and campus director at his home church in Arkansas. Williams’ music comes from a place of humility and honesty as his songs are a direct reflection of God’s redemption in his life. His debut single “Chain Breaker” released in late 2016 and has impacted millions of people, spending a staggering 15 weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Contemporary Christian charts. The song also received a Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Christian Song and won the GMA Dove Award for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year and the K-LOVE Fan Award for Breakout Single of the Year. However, William’s success does not stop there, his follow-up single “Old Church Choir” was number one for 18+ weeks and was K-LOVE’s top performing song of 2017. And with the successful release of “Old Church Choir,” Williams officially made history, according to Billboard, as the first debut artist to have two back-to-back number one singles. In addition, he was also named Top New Artist and Top Male Christian Artist of 2017 at the Billboard Music Awards. Greenville is truly honored to welcome Zach Williams to the “Saturdays on the Square” stage.

For the 2018 season all concerts will take place on a stage setup on Veterans Plaza adjacent to Main Street each week. Each concert will begin at 8:00 pm and the street will close at 5:00 pm

For more information, visit tourgreenville.com or call 270-338-1895.