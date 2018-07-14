Saturdays on the Square in Greenville

Saturday, July 14th introduces Kentucky to Nashville’s #1 party band, “12 South”. This band is one of the most sought-after entertainment bands in the country! This extremely talented group performs nationally at corporate events, weddings, charity galas, premier festivals and more! The audience can expect a full-blown high-energy show with a variety of performers, dance choreography, outfit changes, props, specialized lighting and a wireless front line who will interact with the crowd. This is sure to be one of the most memorable performances ever at Saturdays on the Square! Remember, compliments of the Greenville Tourism Commission and as part of the 10-year anniversary celebration, five lucky “12 South Band” concert attendees will win $500 each in cash giveaways! Winners must attend to win and can only win once during the season. “How to win” details will be announced live at the concert.

In advance of the “12 South Band” concert, July 14th will also play host to the annual “Twilight Antique Car Show & Cruise-In”! The free vintage and collector car show begins at 5:00 pm Central Time and is the premier vintage automobile showcase for Greenville, historically attracting over 75 antique cars from around the region.

For the 2018 season all concerts will take place on a stage setup on Veterans Plaza adjacent to Main Street each week. Each concert will begin at 8:00 pm and the street will close at 5:00 pm

For more information, visit tourgreenville.com or call 270-338-1895.