Saturdays on the Square in Greenville

On July 21st, things heat up as Greenville welcomes award-winning country artist Phil Vassar to “Saturdays on the Square”! Vassar is a multi-faceted musician with multiple hits as a songwriter AND performer. His incisive, soulful lyrics and infectious melodies capture audiences of all ages that span the globe with followers in 45+ countries and 6 continents. Vassar has 8 critically-acclaimed albums to his credit and was honored as the ACM Top New Male Vocalist, ASCAP Songwriter of the Year twice, Billboard Country Song Writer of the Year and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Original Song.” Across those 8 critically acclaimed albums he has had 10 number one hits, 15 top ten and 26 top forty songs. Those songs include “American Child”, “Bye Bye” (Jo Dee Messina), “Carlene”, “For a Little While”, “I’m Alright” (Jo Dee Messina), “In a Real Love”, “Just Another Day in Paradise”, “Last Day of My Life”, “Little Red Rodeo”, “Love is Alive”, “My Next Thirty Years” (Tim McGraw), “Postmarked Birmingham”, “Right on the Money” (Alan Jackson), “Six Pack Summer”, and “That’s When I Love You”. Vassar is a legendary contributor to the country-music recording industry and is equally known for his energetic and entertaining live performances!

For the 2018 season all concerts will take place on a stage setup on Veterans Plaza adjacent to Main Street each week. Each concert will begin at 8:00 pm and the street will close at 5:00 pm

For more information, visit tourgreenville.com or call 270-338-1895.