× Expand Foxhollow Farm Saturdays with Spirit

Saturdays with Spirit at Foxhollow Farm

We are excited to welcome the magical energy of 2025 for our first Saturdays with Spirit event this year! We’ve been working endlessly behind the scenes to make this year's SWS even more magical than ever. The food and coffee truck will be back this month starting at 8 am. We will be handing out numbers so you don’t have to stand in line. Saturdays with Spirit was founded on the mission to create a space for community connection by exploring spiritual and holistic healing services & vendors while allowing both the human spirit and our healers & vendors the opportunity to grow.

We invite you to join us in your full being and light! EVERYONE is welcomed the moment they walk into the space. We love the community, the connection and the circle of people who come to explore each month. We can’t wait to meet you!

For more information call (502) 241-9674 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/