[Virtual]Saving a Western Ky Bar-B-Que Business

McLib Live - Saving and Growing a Western Kentucky Bar-B-Que Business

Knoth's Bar-B-Que has been cooking some of the region's best bar-b-que for over 55 years. When Hugh and Angela Knoth were ready to retire, they were going to close the business. Local entrepreneurs, Ed and Meagan Musselman, were able to purchase the business, keep the doors open, and keep Hugh and Angela Knoth as partners. They have recently expanded to a second location in Paducah and are distributing their well-known sauce to many area retailers. Learn about the traditional way Knoth's cooks their meat on a mason pit with hickory coals and learn small business strategy from Ed and Meagan.

Ed and Meagan Musselman were named the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Entrepreneurs of the Year in 2013. They purchased and renovated the historic Coke Plant in midtown Paducah, they own and operate Dry Ground Brewing Company, and they own and are expanding Knoth's Bar-B-Que. They live in Paducah with their three children.

