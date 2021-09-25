Sawyer Brown at RiverPark Center

to

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Sawyer Brown at RiverPark Center

     8:00 PM 10:00 PM

Sawyer Brown | September 25th 2020 | 8pm | Downstage Series

Sawyer Brown comes from the United States and was created in 1981. The band members are Shayne Hill, Mark Miller, Joe Smyth, Jim Scholten and Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard. Featuring hit songs “Step That Step” and “Some Girls Do”, Sawyer Brown songs often pushed the already loosened boundaries of what it meant to be a country band in the ’80s and ’90s. Like Alabama before them, the group found success with both rowdy, rocking material and more sentimental country ballads.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Sawyer Brown at RiverPark Center - 2021-09-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sawyer Brown at RiverPark Center - 2021-09-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sawyer Brown at RiverPark Center - 2021-09-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sawyer Brown at RiverPark Center - 2021-09-25 19:00:00 ical