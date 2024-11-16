Sawyer Brown at The Carson Center

Sawyer Brown, formed in 1981, has captivated audiences for over four decades. With a unique blend of country, rock, and pop, lead vocalist Mark Miller, keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard, guitarist Shayne Hill, and drummer Joe Smyth create a harmonious and recognizable sound. Their breakthrough in the late '80s with the hit single “Step That Step” solidified their prominence in country music.

