Sawyer Brown at The SkyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Sawyer Brown has been churning out slick New Country since their days as a solid touring unit in the early 1980s with music that often wanders into barroom country rock territory. Exhibiting a strong Alabama influence, they perform anthems, ballads and honky-tonkin’ rockers with confidence. They also happen to be one of a few bands still together who won an award on the Ed McMahon-hosted television show Star Search. Having performed more than 4500 shows, recorded twenty-three albums, and producing more than 50 chart singles earning CMA, ACM, and CMT awards. To pull a line from one of the band’s enduring hits: This is the life and times of a travelin’ band.

For more information call (270) 904-1880 or visit theskypac.com/events/sawyer-brown/

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
