Sawyer Brown at The SkyPAC

Sawyer Brown has been churning out slick New Country since their days as a solid touring unit in the early 1980s with music that often wanders into barroom country rock territory. Exhibiting a strong Alabama influence, they perform anthems, ballads and honky-tonkin’ rockers with confidence. They also happen to be one of a few bands still together who won an award on the Ed McMahon-hosted television show Star Search. Having performed more than 4500 shows, recorded twenty-three albums, and producing more than 50 chart singles earning CMA, ACM, and CMT awards. To pull a line from one of the band’s enduring hits: This is the life and times of a travelin’ band.

For more information call (270) 904-1880 or visit theskypac.com/events/sawyer-brown/