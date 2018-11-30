Sawyer Brown’s Christmas Show at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Sawyer Brown’s Christmas Show at the Carson Center

Sawyer Brown’s Christmas shows are some of the band’s favorite shows of the year—mixing both Christmas music and their hits into a very special evening. The audience will be treated to songs from the band’s two Christmas CDs, “Hallelujah! He is Born!” and “Rejoice”—songs that highlight the spiritual, the sentimental, and the joyous sides of Christmas. The title track from “Hallelujah! He is Born,” in fact, gets audiences on their feet every bit as much as the band’s radio hits. And no Sawyer Brown show would be complete without those radio hits, so the band incorporates their hits often before and after the Christmas songs in the set. A Sawyer Brown Christmas is a perfect way to enjoy some holiday fun with a band that delivers a good time all year round.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

