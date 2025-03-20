Scenes From The Equestrians Exhibit

Hockensmith’s Fine Art Editions Lexington exhibits Scenes From The Equestrians—an equine art collection of four Kentucky artists.

The Open House will be held Thursday, March 20th, from5:30 to 8:00 PM, refreshments served. The exhibition will be open through April 20th.

Yvonne Todd, Marilyn Sadler, Shelley Hunter, and guest artist Liz Weyer feature their equine oil paintings, scratch boards, and equine sculptures in our spring exhibition.

Fine Art Edition is located at 190 Jefferson St. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM or by appointment.

For more information call 732 647 6577 or visit finearteditions.net