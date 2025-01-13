School Block Challenge at National Quilt Museum

School Block Challenge is a quilt block competition and exhibit, sponsored by Moda Fabrics, for children grades K-12 nationwide. Moda generously provides three challenge fabrics that must be included in every block entry. Entries are judged in the following categories: K-4th grade, 5th–8th grade, 9th–12th grade. Cash prizes are awarded to the Grand Prize and First, Second, Third Place winners in each category. All entries are exhibited in the Museum during the first quarter of the year and then returned once the exhibit closes.

For more information, please call 270.442.8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/