School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts

Take a step back to your childhood or introduce a whole new generation to the catchy tunes of the beloved, award-winning 1970s cartoon School House Rock! You’ll hear familiar tunes such as “Just a Bill”, “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction” as our cast of 75 actors, ages 6-13 bring the famous cartoon to life.

For more information call 859-744-6437or visit leedscenter.org