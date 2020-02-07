School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts
Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391
School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts
Take a step back to your childhood or introduce a whole new generation to the catchy tunes of the beloved, award-winning 1970s cartoon School House Rock! You’ll hear familiar tunes such as “Just a Bill”, “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction” as our cast of 75 actors, ages 6-13 bring the famous cartoon to life.
For more information call 859-744-6437or visit leedscenter.org
Info
Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391 View Map
Kids & Family