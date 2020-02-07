School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts

to Google Calendar - School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2020-02-07 19:30:00

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391

School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts

 Take a step back to your childhood or introduce a whole new generation to the catchy tunes of the beloved, award-winning 1970s cartoon School House Rock! You’ll hear familiar tunes such as “Just a Bill”, “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction” as our cast of 75 actors, ages 6-13 bring the famous cartoon to life.

For more information call 859-744-6437or visit leedscenter.org

Info

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391 View Map
Kids & Family
859-744-6437
to Google Calendar - School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - School House Rock Live! JR at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2020-02-07 19:30:00