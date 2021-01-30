School of Rock Interactive Film at RiverPark Center

School of Rock | Interactive Film Experience

January 30th 2021 at 7pm

“Now let’s get out there and melt some faces!”

The RiverPark Center invites you to rock out with us for a film participation performance of School of Rock!

Audience members receive a goodie bag filled with items to use during the film to make the experience even more interactive! We’re encouraging the audience to cheer, clap, and quote during your favorite moments, and use the goodie bag during the film! We’ll also have a shadow cast performing your favorite moments during the film!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org