School’s Out Skate Jam at Skyview Skatepark

Skyview’s “School’s Out Skate Jam” is coming up on Sunday, May 29th, and you don’t wanna miss this one! In addition to throwing some new obstacles and our indoor mini-ramp into the mix, they've also expanded some of the age ranges/divisions with the young skate groms in mind. The event will take place from 12-5pm at 49 Union St. There is no charge for spectators! A $10 entry fee per person covers the cost of all contests, games, free skate, etc.

The event features:

Best Two-Person Trick on Mini Ramp

2 divisions: 10 & Under and 11 & Up

Choose your partner

20 minutes, open ramp jam

Mini Ramp Game of Skate

3 divisions: 10 & Under, 11-17, and 18 & Up

Anything counts for groms. Berrics Riles for other divisions

Slap & Jam- Best Impression or Overall

3 divisions: 10 & Under, 11-17, and 18 & Up

New manny pad/pole jam, and curb obstacles

20 minute jam.

Jersey Jam

2 divisions: 11-17 and 18 & older

Kicker over Jersey Barrier

Best overall impression wins

20 minute jam

Highest Hippy Jump

3 divisions: 10 & Under, 11-17, and 18 & Up

Tic-Tac Slalom Relay Race

3 divisions: 10 & Under, 11-17, and 18 & Up

Two or more people per team, based on the number of entries

Choose your team

Without taking your feet off, make it through the cones course, turn around, go through again, tag a teammate, go again until each team member has competed the course. If you fall or step off you have to start over.

First team to complete the course wins!

For more information call 270.871.2147 or visit on Facebook: skyviewskateshop