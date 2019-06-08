Schools Out Bash in Springfield

to Google Calendar - Schools Out Bash in Springfield - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schools Out Bash in Springfield - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schools Out Bash in Springfield - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Schools Out Bash in Springfield - 2019-06-08 10:00:00

Springfield, Kentucky Springfield, Kentucky 40069

Schools Out Bash in Springfield

Come join us on June 8th from 10am-6pm for an awesome family friendly event at Knights of Columbus in Springfield, Kentucky! We will have a bounce house, face painting, giveaways, and tons of unique crafters & vendors!

For more information visit  kentuckydownsouthevents.com/events

Info

Springfield, Kentucky Springfield, Kentucky 40069 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Schools Out Bash in Springfield - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schools Out Bash in Springfield - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schools Out Bash in Springfield - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Schools Out Bash in Springfield - 2019-06-08 10:00:00