Science With A Twist at the Kentucky Science Center

Science Since ’77

Get ready to dress to the max, get down to throwback vinyl, and DO SCIENCE!

We’re celebrating 40 years in our Main Street location by taking our annual fundraising event back in time!

Can you dig it?

• Boogie down in our funky 1st Floor Disco

• Enjoy a slice-of-life on That 70’s Floor

• Experience the iconic with Close Encounters of the 3rd Floor

Wear your ‘70’s threads. Prizes will be awarded for best individual and group costume.

The Lowdown:

Saturday, February 3, 2018

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Power Hour Awards Reception: 7:00 – 7:30

Honoring our 2017 Ambassadors of Science Literacy:

Mercy Academy

Dr. Kristopher Rau, Society of Neuroscience, University of Louisville

Gail R. Becker

All tickets include strolling dinner, open bar, reception, and valet; VIPs enjoy access to our Groovy 70’s Style VIP Lounge with premier food, upscale bar, and plenty of seating.

Ticket Levels:

$100 – General Admission

$250 – VIP

A portion of each ticket is tax deductible. Proceeds support our mission to encourage people of all ages to do science in engaging, educational, and entertaining ways to inspire a lifetime of learning.

For more information call 502-560-7128 or visit kysciencecenter.org