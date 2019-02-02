Science with a Twist at the Kentucky Science Center
Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Science with a Twist at the Kentucky Science Center
We're celebrating the 80's with dancing, good food and drink, and weird science. Our annual fundraiser as always will be freakin' awesome. So come pardy hardy!
Admission is $250 per ticket. Dinner, open bar, reception, and valet parking are included.
For more information call (502) 561-6100 or visit kysciencecenter.org
Info
Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map