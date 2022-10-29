× Expand Scores Scores

Scores Halloween Bash in Madisonville

Scores will be having their 1st Annual Halloween Bash on October 29th from 2 pm-5 pm! Enjoy pumpkin painting, music, treats, games, a photo booth, a carved pumpkin contest (pumpkins have to be carved at home), and trick-or-treating around the mall!

If you or your little goblin is dressed up in a Halloween outfit he/she will receive 10% off of the total purchase (excluding alcohol).

For more information call 270-452-2222 or follow on Facebook.