Scores Halloween Bash in Madisonville
to
Scores Pizza 401 Madison Square Dr. Suite 21, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Scores
Scores
Scores Halloween Bash in Madisonville
Scores will be having their 1st Annual Halloween Bash on October 29th from 2 pm-5 pm! Enjoy pumpkin painting, music, treats, games, a photo booth, a carved pumpkin contest (pumpkins have to be carved at home), and trick-or-treating around the mall!
If you or your little goblin is dressed up in a Halloween outfit he/she will receive 10% off of the total purchase (excluding alcohol).
For more information call 270-452-2222 or follow on Facebook.