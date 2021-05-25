Scott Hamilton at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Scott Hamilton at SKyPAC

Presented by Warren County Public Library

Scott Hamilton – Olympic gold medalist, bestselling author, motivational speaker, and cancer survivor – will be coming to SKyPAC on Tuesday, May 25th at 6PM.

Scott has won 70 titles, awards, and honors, including an Emmy Award nomination, induction into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, and a privileged member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

FREE Tickets available Here

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings
270-904-1880
