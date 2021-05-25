Scott Hamilton at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Scott Hamilton at SKyPAC
Presented by Warren County Public Library
Scott Hamilton – Olympic gold medalist, bestselling author, motivational speaker, and cancer survivor – will be coming to SKyPAC on Tuesday, May 25th at 6PM.
Scott has won 70 titles, awards, and honors, including an Emmy Award nomination, induction into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, and a privileged member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.
FREE Tickets available Here
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com