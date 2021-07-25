Pickin' in B.G. -Night One @ The Capitol

to

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

BG Concert Series

Presented by Warren County Public Library

You won't want to miss this two-night music event at the Capitol! Celebrate summer and local musicians with friends and family at this weekend-making concert!

For tickets to this event, please visit https://conta.cc/3nCfI4E.

If you plan to attend both nights, please register for both!

Free.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings
to
