Scout Durwood Live in Louisville

Play Louisville 1101 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40206

As much as this is a story about a comedian, singer, and actress, it really starts with a kid who wore a tiara to school every day… That kid grew up to be Scout Durwood. Many years before she made audiences laugh starring on MTV’s Mary + Jane and Oxygen’s Funny Girls, she knew that being different was her greatest strength. That free spirit defines her first album for Blue Élan Records, Take One Thing Off, out May 19.

Visit Event Website

