Scouts in Action at Kentucky Historical Society

This day-long event offers opportunities for Cadettes, Juniors, and Seniors, but all Scouts are welcome to come and work towards their Citizen Legacy goals. These workshops focus on becoming an engaged citizen through learning about how government works and your civic responsibilities. Join us at the Kentucky Historical Society to earn your next badge or hop around workshops to complete goals towards a badge of your choice.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/annual-meeting