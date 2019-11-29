× Expand Newport Aquarium Scuba Santa

Scuba Santa's Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium

Discover the magic of Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland and celebrate the holidays under the sea.

Meet playful elves straight from the North Pole and tell Scuba Santa what you want for Christmas.

Join in the fun as Scuba Santa fills the Theater with magic bubbles. His bubbles will float and fall all around you and every time a bubble pops, a wish will come true for someone throughout the world.

Plus, make a stop at Scuba Santa’s Post Office where you can write your special holiday wish on a magic bubble and drop it in Scuba Santa’s Mailbox.

Weatherproof your family’s holiday fun and visit Water Wonderland with Scuba Santa – a truly wondrous experience where families connect and interact with the magic of an undersea holiday celebration.

For more information call (800) 406-3474 or visit newportaquarium.com