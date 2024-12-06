Scuba Santa's Water Wonderland at the Aquarium

Newport Aquarium One Aquarium Way, Kentucky 41071

Celebrate a Cincinnati holiday tradition with Scuba Santa at Newport Aquarium November 29 through December 24, 2024. It’s a Water Wonderland full of playful penguins, colorful holiday lights and a flurry of magical bubbles! See Scuba Santa swim with all his fishy friends and a curious sea turtle while you tell him what you want for Christmas!

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com/things-to-do/aquarium-events/scuba-santa-s-water-wonderland/

8004063474
