Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium

to Google Calendar - Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium - 2018-11-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium - 2018-11-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium - 2018-11-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium - 2018-11-15 00:00:00

Newport Aquarium 1 Aquarium Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium

Scuba Santa and his magical underwater sleigh will delight and amaze while inside a 385,000-gallon tank filled with tiger sharks, zebra sharks, stingrays, four rare and exotic shark rays, The dive show features Scuba Santa entertaining the audience from beneath the sea, highlighted by a special underwater reading of Twas the Night before Christmas from Santa’s Magic Story Book.  

Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland, which is included with general admission to Newport Aquarium.

For more information call (859) 261-7444 or visit newportaquarium.com 

Info
Newport Aquarium 1 Aquarium Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071 View Map
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
859-261-7444
to Google Calendar - Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium - 2018-11-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium - 2018-11-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium - 2018-11-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium - 2018-11-15 00:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

November 19, 2018

Tuesday

November 20, 2018

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Submit Yours