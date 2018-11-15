Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium

Scuba Santa and his magical underwater sleigh will delight and amaze while inside a 385,000-gallon tank filled with tiger sharks, zebra sharks, stingrays, four rare and exotic shark rays, The dive show features Scuba Santa entertaining the audience from beneath the sea, highlighted by a special underwater reading of Twas the Night before Christmas from Santa’s Magic Story Book.

Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland, which is included with general admission to Newport Aquarium.

For more information call (859) 261-7444 or visit newportaquarium.com