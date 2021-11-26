Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium

Newport Aquarium 1 Aquarium Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland at Newport Aquarium

Scuba Santa and his magical underwater sleigh will delight and amaze while inside a 385,000-gallon tank filled with tiger sharks, zebra sharks, stingrays, four rare and exotic shark rays, 

Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland, which is included with general admission to Newport Aquarium.

For more information call (859) 261-7444 or visit newportaquarium.com 

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
859-261-7444
