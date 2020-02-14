Sea Of Love Valentine's Event at Newport Aquarium

Sea Of Love Valentine's Event

This Valentine’s experience invites couples and friends to enjoy an enchanting evening surrounded by some of the world’s most exotic aquatic life.

Explore Newport Aquarium’s exhibits, enjoy delicious food stations and get eye-to-eye with exotic animals during up close animal encounters throughout the evening.

During this romantic event, discover the fascinating ways animals find love. Learn how penguins mate for life and show their love by presenting their sweetie with a pebble. You’ll even receive a special pebble to present to your own sweetie during this truly one-of-a-kind event!

Event Menu:

Charcuterie & Cheese Table

Rolled Salmon

Chicken & Waffle Station

Assorted Dessert Station including Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Unlimited Coca-Cola beverages

Complimentary Champagne Toast

Cash Bar Available (including a variety of beer, wine & liquor)

Must be 21 or over to attend.

For more information call 1-800-406-3474 or visit newportaquarium.com