Season finale: American Stories
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
The final concert of LexPhil’s 2025-2026 season celebrates the 250th anniversary of America, weaving together stories and music that reflect the past, present, and future of American identity. From iconic anthems to bold new voices, American Stories honors the vast and varied soundscape of our nation.
