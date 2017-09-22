Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic

The Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic will take place on September 22, 2017 at the Elk Creek Hunt Club in Owenton, Kentucky.

The Classic will feature 12 or 20 gauge, double barrel, break action shotguns and awards will be given for the best overall score, best team score, and to the winner of the long bird competition.

All levels of shooters are welcome. Participants are responsible for bringing their own shotgun to the event or procuring a rental from Elk Creek Hunt Club.

Participation fees are $250/person or $1,000/team of four

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org