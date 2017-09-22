Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic

Google Calendar - Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic - 2017-09-22 00:00:00

Elk Creek Vineyards 1860 Georgetown Rd, Kentucky

Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic

The Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic will take place on September 22, 2017 at the Elk Creek Hunt Club in Owenton, Kentucky.

The Classic will feature 12 or 20 gauge, double barrel, break action shotguns and awards will be given for the best overall score, best team score, and to the winner of the long bird competition. 

All levels of shooters are welcome. Participants are responsible for bringing their own shotgun to the event or procuring a rental from Elk Creek Hunt Club.

Participation fees are $250/person or $1,000/team of four

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org

Info
Elk Creek Vineyards 1860 Georgetown Rd, Kentucky View Map
Google Calendar - Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Second Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic - 2017-09-22 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

July 6, 2017

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™