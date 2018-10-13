Second Saturday - Halloween! at the Frazier Museum

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

We’re always excited for October because there are so many great stories to share! This Second Saturday is always a family-friendly day of hands-on fun and mystery. From great fiction like our hilarious live adaptation of Washington Irving’s Legend of Sleepy Hollow, to the real life scare of the Salem Witch Trials, Halloween never fails to capture our imagination. Among other things, you can face your fears at the Table of Phobias, and test your Halloween candy knowledge.

Joining us this day will be Zach Bramel and Deva North, winners of a Jim Henson Grant and creators of the upcoming play CREATURE: A Puppet Frankenstein Adaptation. Zach and Deva will be on hand to demonstrate and discuss how they created the magnificent monster from Mary Shelley’s imagination. They will also help families create a puppet monster of their very own.

And while you’re here, don’t forget to visit The Table of Fears to see how well you know your phobias (in a fun, silly way).

At the Candy Challenge, can you sort the Halloween treats in order by the date they first appeared. You might be surprised – and learn something too. All of this and more!

For more information call (502) 753-5664 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Info
History, Kids & Family
