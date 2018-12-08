Second Saturday at The Frazier Museum

Second Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm. Music, crafts, and live performances highlighting the sights and sounds of the holiday season. We'll also be celebrating the work of some of Kentucky's finest folk artists with the Kentucky Craft Luminaries exhibit and a visit by our friends from The Little Loomhouse. Special performances include:

11 am – 1 pm. Louisville Orff Ensemble, led by Penelope Quesada (Finalist, Music Educator Grammy).

1 – 2 pm. Louisville Dulcimer Society.

2 – 3 pm. Masters Conservatory Choir.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org