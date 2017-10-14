Second Saturday in Elizabethtown

Second Saturday in Downtown Elizabethtown

Come downtown the Second Saturday of every month to enjoy the historic buildings and sites, meet local artists and crafters, and enjoy food, music, and friends. Many of the shops and cafes are open late that night and each place has something different. A great night out for the whole family… or get a sitter and make it a date night!

For more information call 270-765-2175 or visit facebook.com/secondsaturdayetown