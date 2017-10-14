Second Saturday: Family Day - Halloween

Halloween is upon us but you can be sure the Frazier is up to no tricks, just treats! Our Second Saturday: Family Day - Halloween Edition is here to help put you in the spooky spirit without giving you a fright! During the event, there will be a live adaption of Washington Irving's Legend of Sleepy Hollow along with the historical tales of the Salem Witch Trials. So grab the family and come on down, it's eerie-sistable!

