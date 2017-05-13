Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum

If not for mothers, there would be no history at all! We’ll have fun celebrating some of the most influential moms in history through games, crafts and special objects from our collection. Match the mother to the famous person. Examine gifts soldiers sent back to their mothers on the home front. Share a planting with your mother, courtesy of our friends from The Food Literacy Project, and learn from their educators about local food sources – and caring for Mother Earth.

And don’t forget about your mother’s/father’s mother! This month we’ll also offer our quarterly Grandparents Lounge with refreshments for the duration of today’s event, 11:00-3:00.

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org