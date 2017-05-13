Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum

to Google Calendar - Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum - 2017-05-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum - 2017-05-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum - 2017-05-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum - 2017-05-13 11:00:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum

If not for mothers, there would be no history at all! We’ll have fun celebrating some of the most influential moms in history through games, crafts and special objects from our collection. Match the mother to the famous person. Examine gifts soldiers sent back to their mothers on the home front. Share a planting with your mother, courtesy of our friends from The Food Literacy Project, and learn from their educators about local food sources – and caring for Mother Earth.

And don’t forget about your mother’s/father’s mother! This month we’ll also offer our quarterly Grandparents Lounge with refreshments for the duration of today’s event, 11:00-3:00.

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org

Info

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum - 2017-05-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum - 2017-05-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum - 2017-05-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Second Saturday: Mother's Day at Frazier History Museum - 2017-05-13 11:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™