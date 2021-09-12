Second Sunday Showcase at Planet of the Tapes

×

Join Louisville Laughs for the Second Sunday Showcase of standup comedy at Planet of the Tapes.This show features comedian Andy Imlay from Evansville. Andy, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months, spreads his Palsy Positive message across the country through comedy. Andy is a husband, father and a Superman Super Fan, who has headlined the Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Ill.The show will be hosted by June Dempsey and includes comedians Kris Izzi from Evansville and Louisville comics Nathaniel Potts-Wells, Zana Carter, Neil Carter, Lucas Murphy and Mike Nilsson.Ticket are $10. Enjoy a night of laughter and great movie-inspired cocktails at Planet of the Tapes.Planet of the Tapes is a unique full-service bar, performance venue and cinema lounge that also offers DVD rentals.