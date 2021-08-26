Secret Sessions Concert Series at Lexington Opera House

98.1 The Bull and Hardee’s present the return of the Secret Sessions Concert Series on Thursday, August 26, 7:30pm at the Lexington Opera House.

The wildly popular Secret Sessions concert series debuted in 2019 to sell-out crowds. Shows are announced quickly, with minimal fanfare, a short lead-time and, in keeping with the title of the series, the headliners are not disclosed in advance. In 2019, the concerts featured marquee-name country artists such as Kane Brown, Rascal Flatts, Maren Morris, Justin Moore and Jake Owen.

According to Officer Don & DeAnn from 98.1 The Bull, “We are looking forward to bringing this exciting concert series back to Lexington and welcoming country music fans to enjoy the intimate concert setting of the Lexington Opera House. This is the first of several Secret Session shows we plan to present in 2021. We expect these shows to sell quickly, so don’t wait, get your tickets now. You won’t be disappointed!”

Presented by 98.1 The Bull, tickets go on sale Friday, August 6th at 2pm. All ticket sales will be conducted online only at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com