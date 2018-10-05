Seed to Feed Dinner Series

From the garden to grill to the table, Georgetown, KY boasts an exciting annual event series featuring renowned chefs, delicious, farm-fresh cuisine and unique Georgetown settings. The four 2018 Seed to Feed dinners will dish up appetizing fare from June through October at some of the area's most popular attractions.

The 4-course dinners, prepared by both Thompson and a guest chef and paired with appropriate alcohol, are hosted by Chef Justin Thompson of Local Feed Season Kitchen/Craft Bar, the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission, LM Communications and Kentucky Proud. Each dinner features live music and auctions where diners can bid on goodies from local shops, restaurants and attractions. Dinner tickets range in price from $60 to $100 per person and a portion of each event's proceeds are donated to the hosting attraction to benefit ongoing upkeep, programs, renovations, etc.

Thompson's background is impressive. After working at several of Lexington's finest restaurants for more than a decade, he opened his own establishment in 2015 to rave reviews. His specialty is comfort food with a fine dining flare, and it's all made from scratch. Now he's taking that passion and funneling it into the Seed to Feed dinner series with heartfelt intentions of giving back to his community.

Thompson will be using his masterful techniques each month to whip up something special for each Seed to Feed Dinner, the first of which will take place on June 22 at Ward Hall, a historic and impressive Greek Revival antebellum plantation mansion. Diners will enjoy cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres followed by a 4-course meal prepared by Thompson and Chef Mark Richardson. Richardson is the chef at Dudley's On Short in downtown Lexington. A Pikeville, KY native, he has worked everywhere from Pennsylvania to Paris and New York to San Francisco, but returned to his Kentucky roots in 2015 when he became the executive chef at Dudley's.

On July 27, Thompson will be joined by his Local Feed Sous Chef, Julian Stone, to create delicious Japanese flavors at different chef stations at Yuko-En on the Elkhorn, the official Kentucky-Japan Friendship Garden. In addition to pleasing the culinary palate, the dinner will feature beer, wine and cocktails, and an amazing atmosphere.

Guests of the Sept. 7 event are in for a special treat, as the dinner coincides with Georgetown's Festival of the Horse. The festival runs Sept. 7-9 in downtown Georgetown. Now in its 38th year, this annual event features live music, arts and crafts, family-friendly games and activities, food, parades, carnival rides and, of course, a horse show.

After visiting the festival during the day, fine dining connoisseurs should head to Royal Spring Park, where Rev. Elijah Craig first distilled bourbon, for Latin-inspired cuisine prepared by Thompson and Chef Jonathan Lundy of Corto Lima. Lundy honed his skills at his namesake restaurant, Jonathan's at Gratz Park. While he grew up in Midway and is familiar with local tastes, Lundy wanted to create a unique restaurant for the area inspired by his love for Latin food, and thus, Corto Lima was born.

The final Seed to Feed dinner will be held on Oct. 5 at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, where Thompson will be joined by Chef Ouita Michel, whose 7-strong Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants include Kentucky favorites Holly Hill Inn and Wallace Station. Michel has a knack for using locally-grown ingredients to craft exquisite meals, so it's not surprising that she has been nominated for multiple prestigious awards and received numerous accolades from local and national media outlets.

The October 5 dinner will also feature a special guest speaker: Author Nick Allen Brown will discuss his book, Field of Dead Horses, about a big small-town secret and its ties to Georgetown.

According to Brown, the book was inspired by "The Andy Griffith Show"; the song, "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia"; John Grisham's A Painted House; and Brown's love of thoroughbred horse racing. Brown will be in Georgetown Oct. 5-7, making special appearances and signing books, as the city celebrates author and book.

Order tickets to one or all of the Seed to Feed Dinners online at www.localfeedky.com. Proceeds will be designated to the following Scott County charities: Ward Hall Preservation Foundation, Yuko-En on the Elkhorn, Georgetown Scott County Friends of the Park and Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm.

For more information visit localfeedky.com